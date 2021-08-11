K21 One Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 61% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002362 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,237 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

