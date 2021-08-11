Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kaleyra in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KLR stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $363.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $10,174,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth $2,557,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

