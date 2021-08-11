Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 3.4%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.48 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). Approximately 927,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,377,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.27).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75.

About Kanabo Group (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

