Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $516.22 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Kava.io has a market cap of $516.22 million and approximately $106.41 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00013642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00303100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00036965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.09 or 0.02313878 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 141,225,201 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

