KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as low as $14.71. KDDI shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 163,077 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on KDDIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

