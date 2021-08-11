KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

BEKE traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 424,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26. KE has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

