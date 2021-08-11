Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$29.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIX. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIX stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.18. 1,116,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$14.91 and a 1 year high of C$25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2205324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.