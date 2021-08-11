Keep Network Trading Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $206.07 million and approximately $36.91 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00882182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00112669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00150606 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 565,720,670 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.