KeeperDAO Price Reaches $234.36 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $137.39 million and $5.88 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $234.36 or 0.00505846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,218 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

