Keller Group (LON:KLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,000.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and last traded at GBX 960.98 ($12.56), with a volume of 2318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959 ($12.53).

KLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 836.91. The stock has a market cap of £693.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

