Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kelly Partners Group’s previous final dividend of $0.0033.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Kelly Partners Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.