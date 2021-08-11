KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,242,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

