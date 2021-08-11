KeyCorp Comments on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

PENN stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $160,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

