KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PRPL opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

