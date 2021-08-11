KeyCorp Weighs in on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

