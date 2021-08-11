KeyCorp Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). KeyCorp also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,350 shares of company stock worth $1,940,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,617,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 767,550 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

