KeyCorp Weighs in on Qurate Retail, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after buying an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,534 shares of company stock worth $11,628,052 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

