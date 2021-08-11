Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sets New 52-Week High at $599.00

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $599.00 and last traded at $578.00, with a volume of 3023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $572.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyence presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion and a PE ratio of 77.48.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

