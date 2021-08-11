KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,136.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $2,136.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,691 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

