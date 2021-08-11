Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

