KickToken [new] (KICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.43 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken [new] has a total market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00904365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00112252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044160 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,383,156 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

