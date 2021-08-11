KickToken [old] Price Hits $0.0183 (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, KickToken [old] has traded up 8,766% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. KickToken [old] has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

