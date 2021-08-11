Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,488 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. 1,000,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

