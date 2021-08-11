Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $278.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.96 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

