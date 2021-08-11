Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post sales of $278.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.96 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

