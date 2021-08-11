Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Survey

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

This table compares Kimco Realty and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.90 $1.00 billion $1.17 18.57 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 7.82 $237.28 million $2.78 14.01

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60% Cousins Properties 12.99% 2.15% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimco Realty and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 2 11 0 2.85 Cousins Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.24%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cousins Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Cousins Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.