Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 364.70 ($4.76). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 361.60 ($4.72), with a volume of 2,937,568 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KGF shares. upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

