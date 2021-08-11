Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $18,579,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 578,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

