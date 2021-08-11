Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Kirin stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. 124,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. Kirin has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

