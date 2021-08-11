Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.