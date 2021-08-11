KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

KKR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

