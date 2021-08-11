KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 204 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.66. The company had a trading volume of 828,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.97. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.