KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Sells $417,222.36 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oreste Donzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08.

On Thursday, July 1st, Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40.

KLAC stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $342.66. 828,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,051. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

