Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

