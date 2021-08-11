Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOD stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.12. 299,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

