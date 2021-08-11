Kohl’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,814. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

