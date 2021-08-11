Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $128.10 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00297538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00130198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00156026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,299,431 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

