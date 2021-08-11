KONE Oyj (KNYJY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS: KNYJY):

7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/22/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

