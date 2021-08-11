KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

