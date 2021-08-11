KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNYJY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

