Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.74

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 20026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.