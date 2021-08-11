Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Koppers worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

