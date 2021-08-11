Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kornit Digital updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.98 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.51. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $134.86.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

