Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $150.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 618.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after buying an additional 638,162 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

