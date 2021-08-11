Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $617.17 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

