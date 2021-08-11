Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $640,744.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PATK opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

