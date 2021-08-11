KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.33, with a volume of 80,235 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.08 million and a P/E ratio of -41.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

