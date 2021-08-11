Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.36

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

