Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.60

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and traded as low as $65.63. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $65.96, with a volume of 5,886 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

