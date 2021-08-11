Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) fell 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.63 and last traded at $57.63. 5,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -38.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,127 shares of company stock worth $6,408,496. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.